Letter to the Editor: Republicans are to blame for federal deficits over the past 40 years

I just read an article on the Summit Daily News opinion page in the June 22 edition on being careful about the government spending too much, by Paul Olson (A Friendly Conservative).

It made some good points, but I thought readers should also know that in the past four decades, the highest U.S. deficits as a percentage of gross domestic product were during the administrations of former Republican presidents Ronald Reagan, George Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump — in which deficits always increased as a percentage of gross domestic product.

They always went down during the administrations of Democratic Party presidents, such as Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.