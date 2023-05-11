Letter to the editor: Republicans holding the U.S. hostage should be criminal
Frisco
Republicans holding the people of the USA and the earth itself hostage by threatening cuts to programs that our government alone can provide — and is required to provide — is criminal.
The job of government is to support the people and the planet. The Joe Biden administration must pay America’s debt and should only speak with Republicans if they agree to balance the budget by taxing the extremely wealthy people and corporations their fair share. They got us into this with tax cuts and are trying to get themselves out of it on the backs of the most vulnerable.
