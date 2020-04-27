Letter to the editor: Residents must follow rules as county reopens

As Summit County starts to reopen this week, I wonder how many people will choose to not participate in the recovery for a number of months. Tonight, I went over to Chimayo in Dillon to pick up items my wife had bid on in the “Love the Summit” auction. Fully half the customers in there did not have face mask on. One looked at me sheepishly and pulled her blouse up over her mouth but left the nose exposed. Six feet spacing was at least observed. At City Market, I would say a third of the customers could not be bothered with masks, nor could they be bothered paying attention to the one-way isles.

This letter is not to debate how good the masks will be at both protecting the wearer and preventing the wearer from infecting other people, but since that is now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, it should be followed. If I can’t trust that the locals will take mask wearing seriously, then I can’t visit the stores and shop, will move to Amazon and only frequent establishments that do curb-side pickup. I don’t think that I will be alone in this thinking.