Letter to the editor: Residents should use their own common sense and judgment
Breckenridge
Local businesses must get back open. Business owners, employees and consumers have suffered an unbearable recent loss while we have endured this unnecessary setback.
The shutdown’s original intent was to flatten the curve and limit the number of cases. It was never intended to eliminate the virus.
While we await a vaccine, an indefinite shutdown is not what researchers at several prestigious universities recommend. Their recent research shows this virus is more pervasive and less deadly than the flu, SARS and H1N1.
That’s why lifting stay-at-home orders is a priority for most governors nationwide. I encourage Gov. Jared Polis and the Summit County commissioners to implement a similar policy as follows:
Let people use their common sense and good judgment
Give us back our freedom
Follow voluntary social distancing guidelines
Open trails, bike paths, parks, rivers, lakes, cross-country ski areas and golf courses to give us therapeutic outdoor recreation
Open restaurant outdoor seating, rescuing business owners and providing local jobs
Open medical and doctors’ offices, providing health services and local jobs
Open churches and libraries, providing faith-based relief
Open retail shops with voluntary owner distancing policies, rescuing business owners and providing local jobs
Offer widespread antibody testing for local residents
Allow second homeowners to use and rent their properties. They and their renters are the lifeblood of our resort community, and we are killing the golden goose by excluding them.
We can trust our neighbors to do the right thing without suffering under more heavy-handed government regulations. Any continued business closures should be based on what’s safe or unsafe. Open it up, and let “we the people” decide what’s in our own best interest.
