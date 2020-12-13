Letter to the editor: Rising temperatures are affecting our way of life in Summit
Silverthorne
I am a longtime Summit County resident and lover of snow. It is alarming to realize the amount of snow we receive year-round is diminishing. Global warming is deeply affecting the things we know and love. I believe we should look to our government and fellow Summit County residents to preach for more action in addressing the temperature rise that is causing our snow to disappear. This most recent snowstorm is a big one for this year; however, in recent years, the temperatures have been higher resulting in less and less. This is very alarming as a resident, and I wish to seek change in order to restore the land and snow that we all love.
