Letter to the editor: Roe v. Wade is the best compromise for a very difficult issue

I am disheartened, again, by the pro-life/pro-choice acrimony and legal nitpicking over Proposition 115. At the risk of infuriating the extreme of both sides, I suggest we have more important issues to confront in this most strangest of years.

This issue can never be settled to the satisfaction of everyone. That’s true of almost every issue, but this one involves the deepest of values and emotions. But democracy is based on compromise, even if that fact is currently out of vogue. It’s embedded in the Constitution; if you don’t think counting slaves as three-fifths of a person is a compromise, you have a different definition of compromise than me.

Roe v. Wade is a compromise, a compromise accepted by a significant (though admittedly, not vast) majority of Americans. The definition of a good compromise is one that neither side likes. Roe v. Wade fits that definition nicely.

I will vote against Proposition 115, not because it’s good or bad or, for that matter, right or wrong. I will vote against it because I believe Roe v. Wade is the best compromise possible for a very, very difficult issue.

Different views are vital to democracy and admirably defended in the Constitution, making our country somewhat unique and indeed special. But compromise is not a four-letter word. Democracy and the functioning of America depend on it. If you have a hard time with that concept, I invite you to step back for a moment or two and look objectively at the state of our nation today.