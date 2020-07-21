Letter to the editor: Running without a mask not permitted in downtown Breck
Nashville, Tennessee
Dear guy in green shirt running and puffing maskless down the middle of Main Street in Breckenridge on Saturday morning around 7:30: What combination of imbecility and selfishness would bring you to so brazenly defy science and public health, not to mention democracy (given that the mask rule was duly enacted). If you are one of these faux libertarian foot soldiers who thinks regulations like this are an infringement on your right to freely express your ignorance and solipsism, that’s cool, free country. By all means, express yourself; just do it while running in other parts of town.
