Letter to the Editor: Ryne Scholl has the experience needed for reelection as treasurer

I had the opportunity to have lunch with Ryne Scholl, current Summit County treasurer seeking reelection. Having spent over a decade in the financial world with Wells Fargo, our conversation quickly turned to financial matters. As a recent member of the citizen’s budgetary advisory committee, I was interested in his take on where the county’s finances stood.

I was impressed with Ryne’s grasp on the multitude of financial issues facing our community from workforce housing to infrastructure and resource sustainability. He was able to clearly articulate not only the problems but potential solutions.

One issue we addressed was “lazy” money. That’s taxpayer dollars held in reserve that aren’t doing much work. He explained how he has basically doubled the revenues the county is receiving from these short-intermediate funds during his tenure. As a local, that approach resonates with me. Additional county revenues mean less out of pocket costs for the taxpaying community. Sometimes it’s not about the big things. It’s watching the little things and getting extra “mileage” from the funds you have.

Check out Ryne’s LinkedIn profile, Ryne Scholl, MBA – Treasurer & Public Trustee – Summit County Government .

You can view his extensive financial background which includes a Master of Business Administration and work as an accountant and bookkeeper. We need conscientious civil servants that realize the money they are spending is not theirs. It belongs to the taxpaying public.

Join me in supporting Ryne Scholl for county treasurer.