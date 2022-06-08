Letter to the Editor: Ryne Scholl is a responsible money manager for Summit County

Do you trust your investments or bank accounts to inexperienced money managers? No?

Then you shouldn’t when you elect your Summit County treasurer, who serves as the county’s banker. The right choice is Ryne Scholl, who has served us six years as deputy treasurer and treasurer. Also, he has a Bachelor of Arts in Business and a Master of Business Administration, was treasurer for multiple nonprofits, and worked in the county’s finance department prior to the Treasurer’s Office, totaling nearly a decade of financial stewardship for the county.

As Treasurer, Ryne Scholl divested county funds from fossil fuels while committing to an environmental, social, governance investment strategy, something everyone should do. He also quadrupled the county’s investment portfolio from $20 million to $80 million, still in conservative investments, and moved millions in zero interest accounts into safe money market accounts. Thus, taxpayer funds managed by the county won’t lose value to inflation, but will grow to provide more funding for county programs – something a responsible money manager should always do for clients. In Ryne’s case, those clients are us, county taxpayers.

Ryne runs the Treasurer’s Office like a business, assuring all accounts balance, that no time is wasted and customer service is a priority. The office has multilingual staff to assist Spanish and Polish speakers, included Firewise information with tax notices last year and will include Building Hope information this year. Ryne also has upgraded software used in the office from a home-grown system to one used by most other Colorado counties, standardizing and saving on software maintenance costs.

Ryne Scholl has proven he knows how to be the county’s banker. Other candidates may be nice people, but they don’t have the money management skills and experience he has. Our county’s money has been in good hands. Vote for that to continue.