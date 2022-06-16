Letter to the Editor: Ryne Scholl runs an efficient, respectful treasurer’s office

As the Deputy Treasurer the only way the community will believe my support to re-elect Ryne is genuine is if I also share my fears writing this. First, job security: I am risking my future in the office publicly supporting Ryne. Second, I want to be respectful of former Summit County Treasurer Bill Wallace.

I have worked in the Summit County Treasurer’s Office since 2016, working for Bill for more than 2 years and the last 3 ½ years for Ryne. During that time, the office has continuously invested in customer service, but the difference in management comes down to finance and accounting. Ryne has the education and skillset to support all of us in the office as we balance debits and credits and make journal entries to record and reflect financial transactions. Under Ryne, we balance millions of dollars in collections and investments to the penny each day. Under Ryne, taxpayers’ dollars are rebalanced and transferred daily to produce more interest revenue for the county. Under Ryne, the office has taken back responsibilities that had been previously lost or had not been getting done. Under Ryne, we support the County Clerk’s banking and accounting entries. All of these are changes from the past that can be attributed to the expertise and knowledge Ryne has brought to the position.

Ryne runs the office the opposite of what most people think of when they think of government. We are constantly challenged to seek ways to improve and to create efficiency. Simply put, Ryne runs the office like a business; maximizing revenues and minimizing expenses. As a leader, Ryne recognizes the importance of mental health, and he supports our growth and development as employees. It’s no wonder that the Treasurer’s Office remains fully staffed with over 50 available positions to transfer into across county departments.