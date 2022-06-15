Letter to the Editor: Ryne Scholl went above and beyond for me, and he will do the same for you as treasurer
Dillon
Last year, I was going through a particularly trying time with securing a lien release that had me going in circles with the bank in question and the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office which needed to record the lien release.
The issue was a time-sensitive, important matter to me, and since the Summit County Treasurer’s Office would also have a hand in the lien release, I walked into their office to see if anyone could help me. This was after being dismissed by the Clerk & Recorder’s Office, which is just across the hall.
One of the Treasurer’s Office employees was in the process of seeing if she had any new records when in walked Ryne. He came straight over to ask what the issue was. He took it upon himself to personally work on resolving the issue that I had spent many weeks trying to cut through red tape without success. He was willing to talk again with the Clerk & Recorder’s Office and also to make phone calls, then and there, to resolve my issue. I walked away a short time later with the paperwork needed and a huge sense of relief that my “battle” was finally over.
Ryne Scholl and his dedicated team in the Treasurer’s Office went above and beyond that day to provide excellent customer service, for which I am still eternally grateful. They took the time to make sure I left that day with the paperwork needed when I was met with a brick wall with other avenues.
Ryne Scholl wholeheartedly gets my vote, and he deserves your vote as well!
