Letter to the Editor: Ryne Scholl’s resume is the best fit for treasurer

I support Ryne for Summit County treasurer!

At the end of June, Democrats and unaffiliated voters will get an opportunity to vote in the primary election for Summit County treasurer.

I am sure that many of you are asking the same questions I had four years ago when Ryne was running for treasurer and asked for my support. What is a county treasurer? What does a county treasurer do? Why do I care? And, why do we elect a treasurer if the role requires specific skills and understanding of the complexities of investments and accounting?

I still don’t have all these answers, but I do know that Ryne has been doing the job and doing it well for almost four years. He was also the deputy to the previous treasurer for several years before that. Why roll the dice if we are already being represented by the most qualified candidate? I urge you to look up the candidates. Look at their website, social media, LinkedIn and compare resumes.

I am confident that you will come to the same conclusion as me: Ryne is a financial leader with the education, resume and track record of success.

