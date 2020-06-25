Letter to the editor: Safer at home works to decrease virus spread
The mathematical approach taken in the letter about burdensome ‘corona phobia’ does not account for the nature of a highly infectious virus which is to spread in an exponential manner. To assume that currently having 4 infections per day would continue to be the case in a wide open economy is to overlook the effectiveness of limiting everyone’s exposure. If all restrictions were removed, the number of infections would increase dramatically in a short time. As an example, if one infected person were to infect two others, then starting with four infections you would reach 256 infections in one week and 32,768 infections after two weeks. I think it wise to rely on the advice of healthcare professionals with expertise in epidemiology to guide decisions on our public health.
