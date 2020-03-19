Letter to the editor: Same advice for known bugs applies to coronavirus

School closings, sports event cancellations, food hoarding — we live in a new coronavirus-induced world. Yet some personal health facts remain unchanged.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers good advice for preventing community spread and personal infection: apply social distancing, sanitize surfaces, wash your hands, don’t touch your face. But there’s more.

Does anyone wonder why uncounted numbers of infected people develop no symptoms and only 20% of symptomatic people require hospitalization? It’s because they have an effective immune system able to fight off the virus. But the CDC does not talk about that.

Fortunately, good advice on boosting our immune system is readily available on the internet from trusted sources, and the advice is always the same:

• Increase consumption of fruits and vegetables, including citrus fruits and leafy greens

• Refrain from dairy, other fatty animal products and sugar-laden foods

• Maintain daily exercise of 30-60 minutes

• Minimize your stress level and get adequate sleep

Did I mention that this advice works great for all other nasty bugs, as well?