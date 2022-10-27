Letter to the Editor: Say no to psilocybin, vote no on Colorado Proposition 122 this election
James Manella
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
We have children who cannot read. We have children who take their own lives. We have teachers who ask “where did we go wrong?” We have residents and tourists who cannot even clean up after their own dogs. The very last thing we need is another so-called “recreational” drug.
