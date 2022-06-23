Letter to the Editor: Second-home owners are not the issue, lack of homes is the culprit

Workforce housing problems in resort areas are not new. My first job out of college was in Crested Butte in the 1980s. I had to live 30 minutes away for months until I found an apartment with no refrigerator or stove. I had to find those.

There are second-home owners all over the world. Get over it. Additional housing is the issue that has to be addressed — not people who love and invest (and spend money) in our town.

In an article published June 21 in Summit Daily News, the mayor called my home “vacant” or “unused. Really? We have been involved in this town since my dad bought his second home in the ’70s. The longtime pastor of Shepherd of the Mountain called my dad his mentor (he was a second-home owner).



We spend over half our time in Frisco, but we use the Denver-area address. I am active in Red Cross here, the Animal Shelter, League for Animals and People of the Summit, Frisco BBQ, a great book group and I spend more money in shops here than in the Denver area — and hire local contractors. Oh — and planning a pot-luck neighborhood party with Frisco neighbors this summer. So all of this is “degrading the sense of community?”

The people who never visit their properties are few and far between. Maybe in Aspen, but they deal with it fine.