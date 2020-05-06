Letter to the editor: Second-home owners are not the lifeblood of this community

This is a letter in response to Howard Carver regarding second-home owners.

His letter stated that second-home owners are the lifeblood of this county, which is a huge slap in the face of essential workers on the front lines risking their health for their personal comfort. Grocery clerks, nurses, gas station attendants, bank tellers — they are the type of people who keep this place running and thriving during this pandemic. I for one am happy that second-home owners feel unwelcome at this time. Not only does their presence increase the transmission possibility of the virus, they also have vultured so much housing in our mountain communities that it’s unaffordable for most working-class people to live here anymore. Maybe they should step it up and offer their second and third homes for free or reduced housing for essential workers or support affordable housing initiatives instead of whining about not having the red carpet thrown out for them. When was the last time a second-home owner had to risk their health to keep their jobs?