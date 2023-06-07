Letter to the editor: Second-home owners should have a say in Keystone’s future

This coming week, the charter writers for Keystone, which is set to become Summit County’s newest town, will write the section on who will be able to vote in special elections.

Will they follow the Colorado voting laws and limit the vote to only the 1,300 registered voters, of which not even 450 ballots were returned for incorporation? Or will they make a bold move and open up the voting to include the more than 3,000 property owners that contribute the majority of the revenue that will keep them in the black?

Yes, the second-home owners would outnumber the full-time residents, but if you talk to anyone from either side, they all have the same goals and desires for Keystone: a safe, maintained and beautiful community.

And yes, all of the charter writers are already registered voters and hold the power. I say they will make history in Summit County and approve the vote to all second-home owners simply because they understand the value of community. After all, we would never have gotten this far without each other.

