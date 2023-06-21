Letter to the editor: Second-home owners should have a say in the Keystone charter

How do you define a community? Is it the people that live next door in your neighborhood? In Keystone, is it the complex where you live that is governed by a board? The 70 homeowner associations in this resort are dedicated owners that have stepped up to make sure our individual neighborhoods are organized, maintained, financially stable, decorated for the holidays and beautified with all the flowers. They communicate with all the owners, solve problems and keep the place shoveled, the grass watered and have picnics. They do this without pay. They love Keystone, not just their homes here, but the entire resort.

Now the charter writers have decided they are no longer needed in this community. With a huge percentage of the board members being second-home owners, the commission has decided to not allow them a say in our new town, and we can’t forget the retired board of directors that developed this entire resort for the last 50 years. They are not allowed to vote either.

We need to understand that Keystone owns only one place, The Lodge, for tourists to stay the night. Everywhere you see a place to rent — studios, condos, townhomes and mansions — are all owned by individuals not Vail Resorts. We have over 10,000 bedrooms for rent in this resort that are owned by second-home owners. These short-term rental hosts produce millions of dollars that will keep this town in the black and yet they will not get a vote either.

Yet the commission members boasted they were all about community. We just learned that the community is made up of deed-restricted homeowners, year-long lease renters and workforce housing employees. If we ever have a conflict it will be with Vail Resorts. Who do you think the community will side with?