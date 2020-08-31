Letter to the editor: Sen. Cory Gardner puts Colorado and America first

We’ve been hearing repeatedly that Sen. Cory Gardner has voted with President Donald Trump “98% of the time.” This is an exaggeration. A local TV truth test determined the real number is about 87%, which is actually pretty bipartisan, especially when compared to most Democratic congressmen.

It’s true that he has voted repeatedly to remove an unaffordable Obamacare in order to replace it with a market-based health plan people can afford and can be customized to an individual’s needs. Gardner has said, “I strongly support protections for Americans with preexisting conditions.” This is nothing new. Trump has been saying this since he was elected. It seems like this issue has replaced the old Social Security scare in the Democratic playbook because some Republicans equivocated initially.

Gardner has also voted for the Republican economic plan that generated a robust pre-COVID economy and put an additional 7 million people to work. It’s evident he’s his own man that puts Colorado and America first.