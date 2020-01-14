Letter to the editor: Sen. Cory Gardner will be on the wrong side of history

I believe Sen. Cory Gardner truly believes President Donald Trump has not committed any impeachable offenses. He and others have reached the point where they can look at a blue sky and if the president says, “The sky is yellow,” Gardner will not only repeat, “The sky is yellow,” he will believe it. Even if Gardner had the inkling of an unwelcome thought that the president might have committed an impeachable offense, he still could not vote to find him guilty. His future, after he loses in November, with any of the mega-corporations that benefitted from the lopsided tax policies enacted with his vote, depends on his being faithful to the president. In 2016, any of the other Republican candidates would have given the country sound leadership in human rights and fiscal responsibility without the meanness and corruption of this administration. However, none of the others would have used their position to guarantee supporters plum positions post 2020 elections. Gardner’s financial future depends on his vote. There are always rewards for supporting this president. Keep in mind, however, the majority of this Senate might not find him guilty but history will. And Gardner will be on the wrong side of it.