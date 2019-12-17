Letter to the editor: Senate must put country above party politics
Sandra Bruns
Frisco
Frisco
No juror for any trial may be seated already knowing how he or she will find the outcome without hearing the evidence. Jurors with prejudices and pre-convictions are, by law, eliminated from the pool. A Senate and a Senate leader predicting the outcome of a trial is indeed a kangaroo court.
Real charges have been brought against this president. We have a mechanism by which our country must hold him accountable. Sen. Cory Gardner and the rest of the Senate owe it to us — the American people — to impartially listen to the evidence and put country above lock-step party politics.
Letters to the Editor