Letter to the editor: Senior housing does not make sense at Fiester Preserve

From personal experience dealing with my mother going from vibrant to having to live in assisted living facilities, the sad truth is once a senior has to be moved to assisted living, they are physically and or emotionally/mentally not able to enjoy the main attraction Summit County has to offer: outdoor recreation. Taking up valuable limited real estate for people who can no longer enjoy the lifestyle deprives others of the opportunity to own property here and live here, which is a better use of a limited resource.

If anything is built on what is now open space, and I think it should remain open, it should be of the highest and best use of the land which is not housing for people who are mostly shut-ins in an area catering to the opposite.

Seniors often have to relocate from where they live to somewhere closer to relatives and facilities that can take care of them due to their physical and or mental decline.

Having to move was sad for my mother and sad when anyone who can no longer enjoy the lifestyle they once knew, but taking up scarce land to build housing for people no longer able to enjoy what Summit County has to offer is a truly sad situation.