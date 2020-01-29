Letter to the editor: Senior housing not worth the cost of Feister precedent

As a 50-year resident here in the High Country and one who loves every inch of this beautiful county, I strongly oppose the move to break faith with the “forever” covenant Summit County enacted on the Fiester Reserve. I understand that one county commissioner declares that this deal will be his “legacy” but the long-term result will be a legacy of dishonor.

There’s more: this legal-precedent-setting reversal of a conservation easement threatens property set aside for perpetuity throughout our county and the state of Colorado. The reversal could foreseeably be used as a precedent across the U. S.

The commissioners, who work hard for us and are much appreciated, must take a hard and long look at this potential betrayal of a bona fide agreement. Condemnation or eminent domain taking is loaded with potential for harm, not only to their own memories of service in office but to the Summit County open space we all cherish.

Yes, I am a senior citizen and would love to live on this secluded Bill’s Ranch property in the senior housing planned for the Fiester Reserve. But not at this cost! Certainly using an open parcel or redevelopment land for this project makes an honorable alternative that no one will regret.