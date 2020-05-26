Letter to the editor: Senior parade was a beautiful display of resilience

Huge kudos to the Summit High School staff and faculty, Summit County law enforcement, the town of Breckenridge and Krystal93 for honoring graduates and healing our community.

As a naturopathic doctor, I take a holistic view of health and our world. I have been gravely concerned about the mental-emotional, economic and educational damages the pandemic has inflicted upon our community. It’s been heartbreaking to watch the collateral damage take its toll. Summit students, especially the graduating seniors, have suffered and sacrificed so much: the tragic loss of classmates, the absence of in-person education and school community, the loss of prom, traditional graduation and all of the celebratory events typically woven into those memorable last days of high school.

The motorcade procession Thursday on Main Street in Breckenridge not only honored and celebrated the accomplishments of our graduating seniors, but also provided an opportunity for our community to heal. Students, teachers, school faculty, public servants, parents, family and community members came together in a safe, responsible and creative way to celebrate. The joy and love was palpable. It was a beautiful display of resilience, and it was medicine at its very best.

The parade was such a success, I’d recommend that it become an annual, local tradition. Pandemic or not.