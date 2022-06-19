Letter to the Editor: Sens. Hickenlooper and Bennet need to protect access to health care

Small business owners like myself have worked hard to persevere through the strains of the pandemic. Although we are nearing the light at the end of the tunnel, Americans are still experiencing financial hardship as inflation reaches its highest level since 1982 , according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While millions of families are wondering how they’re going to afford everyday necessities, they should not have to worry about losing their access to health care.

While our health care system has never been perfect, a vital federal program provides comprehensive relief to many within our uninsured population. These health care subsidies were expanded in the American Rescue Plan Act, making health care more affordable for millions of Americans and thousands of Colorado residents. Almost 82,000 Coloradans gained access to affordable health care for the first time, according to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Despite this significant progress, these crucial subsidies are set to expire at the end of the year. But our legislators must stop this from happening.

I urge Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet to keep affordable health care in reach by making these subsidies permanent. If they expire, the uninsured population will increase — an unacceptable consequence. Families deserve peace of mind and financial security, and our senators have the power to provide this for millions of Americans. So I ask them to, please, act now — before they leave for the summer recess.