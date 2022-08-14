Letter to the Editor: Servers are getting less tip money because prices are absurd

Having owned a restaurant, I definitely empathize with servers and lower tips. They work extremely hard, and we always tip 20% or more because we know their wages are lower than minimum wage.

Having said that, however, it is hard for customers to justify large tips when they are already paying out the nose for their dining bill. I love Sauce on the Blue. The food there is delicious, the ambiance is great and the service is always courteous and quick. Having said that, we went last week and our bill was $200 (before tip) for: one appetizer, one meat entree, one small pizza, two pasta dishes, two sodas and two glasses of wine.

Knowing what it cost to dine out a year or two ago, I can safely say that is a ridiculous amount of money to pay for those items. And here is the deal: I don’t blame the restaurant.

Logic would tell us that this is less about the weather and more about increased food and labor costs, unbelievable high small business taxes and inflation driving up the bills at restaurants (and everywhere else). We need to stop blaming the rain and take an honest look at the cost of dining out — and everything else. Everything has skyrocketed dramatically in the past year due to inflation that is partly due to the government dumping free money into the economy for months and other terrible economic choices.

If we are really tired of this, then we need to speak up to our government leaders and vote differently. Otherwise, it is going to be just more of the same.