Letter to the editor: Service level at Frisco Post Office is unacceptable

As a resident in Frisco, I am extremely frustrated with the lack of lobby services and extensive delays for packages experienced with the Frisco Post Office.

The lobby hours have been changing every day for the past week. One day, the hours are posted from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m., so I arrive at 8:30 to pick up packages, and the lobby is closed with a new sign posted. The new sign says lobby hours are noon to 4 p.m. I return the next day at noon (after taking time off from work) and the lobby is closed with no sign posted. Every day I arrive at the post office, new hours are posted on a dime. No announcements of new hours, only a piece of paper taped to the door of the lobby.

I understand COVID-19 is most likely impacting the post office and particularly this one, but the absolutely poor level of professionalism from a business is ridiculous.

To add to the unprofessional level of availability for lobby services, I have to wait approximately three weeks for packages. I order Prime items from Amazon with delivery notifications sent to my email. So I know when the packages have been delivered, and I have to wait another three weeks before the yellow delivery slip is put into my box. That is equally ridiculous and an embarrassment to the service funded by the government.

So now I have packages that are perishable that have been sitting in the post office for about three weeks with no lobby service, so I am unable to pick them up at all.

Come on! How can that be acceptable? How can that kind of service be permissible?