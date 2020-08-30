Letter to the editor: Setting the record straight on the Defend Police Rally

Please allow me to set the record straight concerning Susan Knopf’s version of the events at our Defend Police Rally on Aug. 22 in Silverthorne.

Her version includes events and emotions that did not exist. There were 75 upbeat, positive patriots in attendance who peacefully held signs supporting law enforcement and who were received very favorably by most of the passing motorists.

The only negativity in the entire event was one counter protestor with an “F— the police” sign and Knopf verbally inciting peaceful participants with her camera. It’s a free country, and Knopf and the counter protestor were entitled to and allowed to express their opinions. But they were outnumbered 75-2, and they were verbally threatening 70-year-old men in the vicinity. I’m sure Knopf and her partner were uncomfortable, but they started the antagonism.

To say that the rally participants were “angry right-wingers” is a lie told to justify her storyline. Aside from Knopf’s instigation, it was a very calm, encouraging and positive event in support of law enforcement.