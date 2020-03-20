Letter to the editor: Shame on Copper for not providing four-pack refunds

Shame on Copper Mountain Resort. We’ve been coming to Summit County for the past 30 years for spring skiing and, as usual, renewed our Copper four-packs this year. As most resorts across the state are providing refunds for pre-purchased lift tickets, Copper has decided not to refund our four-packs, indicating we should have purchased pass protection. Anyone who reads the pass protection can see that it only addresses reasons such as illness, injury, job loss, etc. and is not applicable in this case.

Time for Copper to step up and return the favor to those of us who have for decades been loyal customers committing to skiing Copper by purchasing lift tickets and four-packs ahead of time. They need to honor their statement: “We make a commitment to our guests to provide lift services for the season.”