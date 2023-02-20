Letter to the Editor: Shame on disrespectful, thoughtless dog owners on our trails
Anne McKinnon
Blue River
Blue River
Recently a friend and I met at Windy Point and Prospect Campground for a ski hike. We were disgusted by the condition that disrespectful, thoughtless dog owners left the trail.
Shame on you!
Keep your dogs at home if you can’t pick up their poop and carry it out.
You are not welcome on any of our gorgeous trails if that is how you treat them.
Shame on you!
Letters to the Editor
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.