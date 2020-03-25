Letter to the editor: Shame on lodging companies that did not offer cash refunds

Shame on those Summit County property management companies that did not provide full cash refunds for rental cancellations mandated by the county. That is just a cynical way to keep skiers’ money. Those companies are counting on schedule conflicts, illness, future shutdowns or worse to be sure the credits will not be redeemed. That will backfire as people learn they dare not make future reservations for fear of losing their money. That policy is also a flagrant disregard for the spirit of cooperation and good will necessary for us to overcome this disease. A notable exception is Airbnb, which promptly gave full cash refunds including fees. Maybe those local companies could learn from that example.