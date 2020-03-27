Letter to the editor: Shame on Summit Daily for supporting Morgan Liddick

It is obvious that there is little or no editorial oversight into Morgan Liddick’s weekly column. In the face of a global catastrophe, with almost 250,00 cases and 10,000 deaths from the new coronavirus, he dismisses it as a minor occurrence. I might add that the global economic impact is already severe and will get worse according to all government officials in Colorado and Summit County.

More than 3 million hourly workers have been let go from the restaurant industry not to mention the fallout in the U.S. and Summit county from the closure of hotels, restaurants and mall outlet workers. In addition, social distancing has disrupted the lives of millions of families, students and health care workers.

The burden on our nation’s hospitals in incalculable, even more so with respect to our ability to care for the critically ill.

Finally, he has the ignorant gall to insinuate that this is somehow a Democratic Party responsibility. Maybe he should stop listening to Fox News.

Shame on your editorial board for supporting his bile.