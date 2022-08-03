Letter to the Editor: Short-term rental caps and regulations make sense due to their effects

Long-time Breckenridge residents, we’ve suffered the nuisances of nearby short-term rentals: renters parking cars in space intended for residents, late-night noise, and trash discarded neglectfully.

Short-term rentals also impact the community. Parking, traffic and other effects strain infrastructure. High demand challenges businesses and their workers. Making a bad impression on visitors is a significant risk. Customer complaints spread quickly, and it’s hard to overcome a bad reputation.

The short-term rental license caps in Breckenridge’s proposed regulations seek sustainable visitation. The regulations allow more licenses in the areas where existing licenses are most concentrated. The regulations do not terminate any existing licenses.

Opponents argue that the proposed regulations will have a negative effect on residential property values. This argument ignores the uncertainties of the stock market and mortgage interest rates. We have a different opinion.

Breckenridge is, and can, continue to be an attractive community whose outdoor recreation amenities and location near a major metropolitan area attract home buyers. The regulations protect neat, peaceful neighborhoods which have more appeal to home buyers committed to our community than properties surrounded by rentals.

We support the actions Breckenridge Town Council has proposed. Serving the long-term wellbeing of our community is a wise investment for every property owner.