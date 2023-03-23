Letter to the Editor: Short-term rental landlords can’t have their cake and eat it too

Ten years ago, the rental market in Summit County for those with jobs who were seeking to live there full time was very tight. I remember if I heard about something I would have to be on it right away or it would be gone in a day or two.

That was when Airbnb and VRBO did not exist. Now finding a place to rent is basically impossible —thanks to the short-term rental landlords.

The negative implications from these short-term rental landlords on the workforce in Summit County — and hence the tourist industry as a whole — cannot be overstated. While I understand the authors’ position that short-term rental owners are not being fairly represented, there is no other way to keep Summit County with a viable workforce. Unfortunately, the short-term renal landlords cannot have their cake and eat it too. Summit County, without enough living space for full-time employees, means there are no services for any of the short-term renters. The local government is doing its best to strike a balance.

Unless the short-term rental landlords want to build a new town where the locals can live and still work in Summit County, it’s my opinion that they should be left out of the process.