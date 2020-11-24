Letter to the editor: Short-term rentals are violating health order restrictions

When this all started, short-term rentals were put on hold by the county. Better to be safe than sorry. As things opened up, I was glad to see hotels and short-term rentals being booked so visitors could enjoy our town and spend their money at local shops and restaurants.

The county health orders state that “public and private gatherings are prohibited … among individuals from different households, including in private homes, lodging units and short-term rentals.”

There are several houses in our neighborhood that have a revolving door of renters. We welcome families (one household), but Friday, a house on Emily Lane in Frisco that is offered on VRBO had five cars from different states arrive. How can you tell me that they all are one household and from across the country?

The six cars left Sunday, a cleaning lady came and cleaned for an hour, and then a new family of cars arrived that afternoon. I hope the new people don’t get COVID-19 with no time (72 hours) between rentals.

Although VRBO does have a very small note on its website homepage about “safe travel,” it does not state to check with health department restrictions at the destination.

It is bad enough that short-term rentals are not taxed as a business, which they are, but when they violate health orders, it’s disturbing and illegal. It is obvious that second-home owners care more about making money than the health of the community in which they don’t live.

I have already lost two family members this year. What will it take? Every family in America to lose one member to COVID-19 before everyone acts responsible? I hope not. In the meantime, shop local, get takeout and stay diligent. Looking forward to better days.