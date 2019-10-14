Letter to the editor: Shotts has laser sharp, analytical and concise thinking

This letter is in support of Brooke Shotts for the Summit School District school board. For the 10 years I have known her, she has always invested her time and efforts to become ingrained within our schools. Shotts began earning my respect the day we met as I joined the Carriage House board to serve alongside her. Her laser sharp, analytical and concise thinking was always a welcome approach to any issue at hand.

Since then, between volunteering in her boys’ classrooms, chairing the Breckenridge Elementary Building Accountability Committee and being a representative on the District Accountability Committee, I have always found her to be an invaluable resource of information on the happenings with our schools and how it might affect my family. Because my two boys are currently in elementary school here in the county, it’s reassuring to know that she is aligned with the issues we see as crucial to our children’s education, including recruiting and retaining the most qualified teachers as well as supporting student-focused decision making.

We believe her knowledge and grit will make her an effective school board member. Having two children of her own in the district, she understands the importance of how public education contributes to the success of our kids and, ultimately, our community. Her experience has proven that she doesn’t shy away from taking action to ensure things get done.