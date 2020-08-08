Letter to the editor: Show me proof about anti-Black Lives Matter talking points
Breckenridge
John Howell complained about an anonymous writer and wants to meet them to discuss their differences.
I want to offer Howell a challenge: Show me irrefutable proof that Black Lives Matter is a Marxist organization. Show me proof that it advocates the dissolution of the two-parent family. Also, Howell calls Elizabeth Warren a crook because she lied about something. If lying is now illegal, what about President Donald Trump? Even objective observers show he has lied on numerous occasions.
I am happy that Frisco continues to celebrate Black Lives Matter.
