Letter to the editor: Shutdown is destroying state in a way virus never could

Gov. Jared Polis and the commissioners of Summit county I’m sure mean well. They will protect us from a virus that infected the world by keeping us home, closing down businesses that they deem inessential at all costs. Because they are the benevolent leaders who know what’s best for us. Of course they are still getting a paycheck, as are the government employees at the city, county and state level. They are not laid off. They have not lost their jobs. They can pay their mortgage and feed their children. They have not been without a paycheck for seven weeks.

Walmart, Lowes, marijuana stores, liquor stores are all “essential.” But the little stores in Frisco and Breckenridge could not sell clothing or any of the things sold at the big corporate stores until this week. Is it because big daddy thinks they cannot socially distance as well as the corporations? As citizens who have been in quarantine for seven weeks now, we can distance, wear masks, wash our hands and limit numbers. There are counties with fewer than 100 cases, some with none. Why should they suffer? This virus will be with us for a year or more. The vaccine won’t be available for 12-18 months. You gonna lock us down until then? You will turn healthy beautiful places into ghost towns under your benevolent leadership. You are creating an economic tsunami that will take years to overcome. You are the economy killers. We citizens know what needs to be done and how to do it. You are out of touch and are encouraging fear to rule. People are afraid to go to the ER for non-COVID-19 problems. No elective surgeries were being done. You are destroying Colorado in a way the virus never could.