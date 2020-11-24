Letter to the editor: Shutdown of all nonessential business must take place

On Sunday, a public safety alert was issued to Summit County that “this region is at severe risk from deadly COVID.” If our public health officials see the need to issue such a stark warning, wouldn’t common sense dictate that we enter into a full lockdown effective immediately?

This past week, Summit County entered into level red restrictions. Transitioning into this level actually increased retail capacity in the county from 25% to 50%. We are simultaneously seeing a huge influx of visitors from out of state. What in the world are our officials thinking at this crucial juncture? Clearly, the health measures that the county has had in place over the past few months have fallen far short of the intended goal of containing this virus. If public safety and saving lives really is the top priority, a complete shutdown of all nonessential business, including our ski resorts, must take place immediately.

A planned and orderly shutdown, with a clear plan to reopen once we have the virus under control, is the only sensible way forward. If handled correctly, I believe that residents and visitors to Summit County will understand the need for such a measure. The only alternative is the chaotic shutdown we experienced in March, which caught us all by surprise and left many visitors struggling to find a way home during uncertain times.