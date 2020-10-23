Letter to the editor: Sierra Club endorses 3 candidates for Summit commissioner

The Sierra Club’s mission statement is “to explore, enjoy and protect the wild places of the Earth and promote the responsible use of the Earth’s ecosystems and resources.” The Sierra Club endorses three environmental champions for Summit County commissioners in Districts 1, 2 and 3: Elisabeth Lawrence, Tamara Pogue and Josh Blanchard.

As District 1 county commissioner, Lawrence worked with the town of Breckenridge to hire a sustainability director, pass the 100% renewable initiatives and move public transit to electric buses. She is involved with the Forest Health Task Force and the High Country Conservation Center on a carbon-sequestration project to purchase and protect land for open space. Lawrence is running for reelection.

Pogue, co-chair of the 1A ballot initiative, helped to increase recycling with scrap/composting and convenient glass depots. As executive director of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, Pogue’s innovative programs diverted 300 tons of clothing and 5,000 pounds of food from the landfill every year. Pogue is a candidate for District 2 county commissioner.

As a current commissioner for Summit County’s Lower Blue Planning Commission, Blanchard provides sustainable land-use and development recommendations. Blanchard is a representative of the Zero Waste Advisory Group, which works with the conservation center to enhance recycling efforts. Blanchard is a candidate for District 3 county commissioner.

Lawrence, Pogue and Blanchard partnered with Summit County government to build the drop-off recycling center in Silverthorne. They are advocates for Summit’s Climate Action Plan and the CORE Act, legislation that safeguards public lands.

The Sierra Club’s objective is “to enlist humanity to protect and restore the quality of the natural and human environment.” Lawrence, Pogue and Blanchard are the three candidates the Sierra Club endorses and encourages you to vote for as county commissioners who will protect Summit County’s wild places.