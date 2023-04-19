Letter to the Editor: Silverthorne is making homeowners lose out on assistance

My husband and l have lived in Silverthorne for 12 years and have thoroughly enjoyed the county as well a the town. We recently remodeled our kitchen including major appliances which we purchased from Greers, a local Silverthorne business.

The Summit Daily had an article about rebates up to $1,000 on induction stoves offered by High Country Conservation Center. When I called to inquire, I learned that we would be eligible for the full amount except for the fact that we live in Silverthorne.

Apparently, Silverthorne is the only town in the community that does not contribute to High Country Conservation Center, and subsequently Silverthorne residents are not eligible. Perhaps the town of Silverthorne is not concerned about environmental issues such as global warming, conserving resources or savings for Silverthorne residents, if nothing else.

As some of the Town Council members were recently elected, my hope is that they will rectify this situation or please explain why they would not.