Letter to the editor: Silverthorne Murdoch’s believes masks are not required for visitors

This morning while shopping at Murdoch’s, I was in line behind a guy not wearing a mask while shopping. When I reached the cashier, I asked her why were they serving people without masks? Was it not a county health order to wear masks indoors in businesses? She replied that it was only a “recommendation.” So I said, ‘Why do you have free-standing signage at each entrance saying masks ‘required’ as per county order?” She said EE’s had to wear them, but not customers. So, I said, “Sorry I must be misinformed.” A second cashier who had served the guy without the mask jumped in to say that I should read the order and then snidely added “have a nice day.”

My cashier recommended I speak with the manager. So when I spoke with this person, he told me that many tourists come from other parts of the country that do not require masks and that they do not need to wear them. This is exactly the attitude that has gotten us in the mess we are in now. I asked, “What about the safety of locals that support your business?” He said that this was an argument that I would not win. I replied that I would boycott his store and was told bitterly to “go ahead.” Bad business!

As a chef here in the county with two COVID-19 job layoffs in three months, I know the importance of tourism here. It pays my bills. Of course I do not know, but I am guessing that the majority of Murdoch’s revenue comes from locals. I have shopped there for years and frequently sent them customers. Not only will I stop shopping there, I will never mention them to anyone looking for a shopping recommendation.

Enter at your own risk!