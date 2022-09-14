Letter to the Editor: Silverthorne needs its own fire station and better EMS service

As a resident of Silverthorne, I’m concerned that we don’t have a fire station and EMS services closer to the north end of the city limits. Growth of the town since the 2020 census has been significant, so it’s incomprehensible to me that our closest fire/EMS station is in Dillon. The construction on Interstate 70 and the traffic congestion in general would seriously impede emergency response. As they say “When seconds count, help is minutes away.”

In 2006 Summit Daily News indicated Silverthorne was to get its own station; yet nothing to date. I encourage everyone who is concerned to contact the Silverthorne Town Council and attend the meetings until we get a suitable answer as to why our tax dollars are not being utilized for public safety.

It seems Town Council is more worried about short-term rentals than being proactive in following through on a fire house on the north side of I-70.