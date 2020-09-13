Letter to the editor: Silverthorne should have dedicated pickleball courts

Converting Trent Park’s seldom-used tennis courts to dedicated pickleball courts is simply a matter of fairness and equity in the use of public funds. Tennis players get their choice of courts at Rainbow Park or Trent Park, while pickleball players are allowed only at Trent Park, using temporary equipment. As Silverthorne updates its master recreation plan, the Summit County Pickleball Association has offered to shoulder most or all of the cost to rework Trent Park’s tennis courts for dedicated pickleball. During the town’s open houses on the matter, the best argument I’ve heard against the conversion to dedicated pickleball is that all public courts should be multiuse. If Trent Park’s courts must be multiuse, no matter how little tennis usage they get, then the town of Silverthorne must also line and equip the Rainbow Park tennis courts for pickleball and schedule the two sports equally at both facilities. This alternative would not be ideal because players would still have to contend with distracting, overlapping court lines, with pickleball players continuing to play with temporary nets. It is only fair for both of Silverthorne’s racquet court facilities to be multiuse, or, a better choice, for each sport to have a dedicated facility.