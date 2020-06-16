Letter to the editor: Single-issue voting ignores what is wrong with this country
Dillon
I find Henry Rissier’s honesty refreshing! Who cares about reigning in global warming, rolling back environmental policies and allowing the pollution of our land, water and air, treating women with disdain, passing on the ever increasing debt to our grandchildren, spurring on racial unrest and the division of our country: You have more money in your pocket and that is the ultimate priority! (And you are a minor player. The super rich are paying even less in taxes!) Hopefully you have no descendants.
