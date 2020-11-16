Letter to the editor: Ski areas should be open to passholders only this season
Frisco
With so many people flocking to Summit County right now, it feels like there is a strong chance for lockdown 2.0. Undoubtably, the ski resorts being open to the public is a driving factor in attracting so many non-locals.
A simple solution would have been to make this winter for passholders only. All the resorts have implemented complicated systems that will fail when the mountains are pushed to full capacity. Why are we risking a winter lockdown for everybody so that corporations can profit? Let them be unprofitable for one year.
Passholders only would have allowed the mountains to operate smoothly, limited the influx of people from outside our bubble and benefited locals. Obviously, the ski industry has become a corporate shill devoid of any values beyond shareholder profits.
