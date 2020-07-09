Letter to the editor: Ski industry needs worker visas to operate

Written in response to the story “Resorts fret over president’s ban on worker visas.”

The Trump administration’s xenophobic attitudes toward the immigrants and refugees who have made America great over the past 400 years of its history is already impacting our economy. While 51% of more than 400 ski areas in the country were unable to fill all their openings before the pandemic hit in March, imagine their predicament when the ski season opens later this year and J-1 visas are not available for these immigrant workers. It is interesting to note that, despite Trump’s belief that immigrants take jobs, the unemployment rate actually went down in the tech industry after the pandemic shutdown. Now he wants to deport students here on visas if their classes are online, an estimated $41 billion hit to U.S. colleges and universities in lost tuition revenue. The truth of the matter is that immigrant innovators from more than 88 countries enrolled at our colleges and universities are behind more than three-fourths of the top 10 patent-producing American universities. And one-third of U.S. Nobel Prize winners in chemistry, medicine and physics are immigrants. China would love to welcome them once we shut them out.