Letter to the Editor: Skiing 100,000 vertical feet in one day? There’s no way.
Roger Kliegerman
Silverthorne
Silverthorne
I’m amazed no one at the paper, nor any of us that have skied for more than a minute would believe someone could ski 100,000 vertical feet in one day.
Even with a helicopter, it takes three to five days to get that much vertical in — no less a guy from NYC who’s just passing thru.
Sounds like a George Santos parody.
