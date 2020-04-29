Letter to the editor: Social distancing should be reduced during offseason
Frisco
As indicated by the recent story “Mental health crisis emerges,” we need to reengage a community and with each other as quickly as possible. The isolation is clearly taking a greater toll on our overall health than the virus itself.
It seems that during this off-season, we have a unique opportunity to begin interacting in a physically closer and more frequent way not only for our personal well-being, but the viability of our business community, as well.
To be clear, I am not suggesting that all businesses open their doors and go back to normal. Rather, an amount of opening that allows for social interactions that are part of day-to-day life such as lunch (or glass of wine) out with a friend, the ability to enter a store and shop and compare retail items, and enjoying movies and musical performances. Without masks and gloves. Without 6 feet of separation. And most importantly, without suspicion of each other about becoming infected. Sweden appears to be an example of how this could look.
I ask the medical community to help me out here, as my understanding is that some level of resistance is built up in an individual even if they never develop COVID-19 syndrome. Is that right?
So it could easily be that we might use this time to practice a more relaxed exposure to develop a strengthened resistance among ourselves. Needless to say, such resistance would be a valuable asset as our tourist economy is gradually reestablished.
The guidelines in the newest public health order are a great starting point. Taking them just a notch or two further, promptly, while we have this valuable time frame before outsiders inevitably begin to arrive, is an opportunity that should be seriously considered.
